Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.88-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.54 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
THC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $22,595,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $14,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $10,679,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
