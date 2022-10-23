Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.88-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $22,595,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $14,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $10,679,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.