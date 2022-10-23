TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

