TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.