Tether Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $170,651.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $80.14 million and approximately $170,651.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,654.05 or 0.08493114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

