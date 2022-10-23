Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.53.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

