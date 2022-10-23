Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Tezos has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $12.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008784 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,010,023 coins and its circulating supply is 913,527,064 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

