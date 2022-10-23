TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 9,867 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Visa Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,559,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,718,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,237.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 255,654 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 464,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,786,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $65.11. 136,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,206. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20.

