TFC Financial Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TFC Financial Management reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.82. 95,366,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,564,392. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.