TFC Financial Management Has $167,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $24.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.23. 2,756,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.81. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

