TFC Financial Management Has $48,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TFC Financial Management reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Illumina by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock traded up $11.37 on Friday, hitting $220.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,779. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,666.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

