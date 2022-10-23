TFC Financial Management Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TFC Financial Management reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. 3,526,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

