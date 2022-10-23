TFC Financial Management Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFC Financial Management increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 53,058,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,290,644. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

