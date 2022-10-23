TFC Financial Management Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TFC Financial Management cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.4% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

