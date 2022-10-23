TFC Financial Management Sells 1,079 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TFC Financial Management decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.4 %

DD traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 2,568,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

