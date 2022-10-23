The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

