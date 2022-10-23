The Debt Box Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for $13.49 or 0.00070433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.44 or 0.27835447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

