The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $584.27

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.27 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 565 ($6.83). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.91), with a volume of 270,779 shares changing hands.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £967.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.36.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

