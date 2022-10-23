The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 950 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

ASC opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company has a market cap of £509.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,020.20. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68).

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

