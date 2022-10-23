The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts APA (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $46.00

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. APA has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

