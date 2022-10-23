The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $469.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $470.00 to $469.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $325.10 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

