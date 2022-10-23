The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.