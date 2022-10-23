The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 1.4% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.