ThetaDrop Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and $63,944.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.87 or 0.27920518 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010905 BTC.

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

