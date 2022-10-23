Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.57 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $103.57 million and $717,400.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57017994 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $354,892.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

