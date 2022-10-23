Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $636,971.00

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $103.35 million and approximately $636,971.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57802955 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $729,333.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

