thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.33

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.19. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 23,850 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

