Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $320.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.83 and a 200 day moving average of $349.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

