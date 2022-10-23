Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $36.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

