Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

