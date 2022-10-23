Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,712,000 after acquiring an additional 205,877 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

