Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 20,930 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

