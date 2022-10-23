Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,290,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $182.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

