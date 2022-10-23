Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 5,733 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $100.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

