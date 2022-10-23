Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 63,132 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,132 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,702,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,702,000 after acquiring an additional 992,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.