Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
