Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.89 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.89 billion and approximately $5.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022746 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.4080362 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,536,487.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

