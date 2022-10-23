Trifast (LON:TRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Trifast Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 63.60 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.50 ($2.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.73.

Trifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

