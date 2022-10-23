Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

TFC opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

