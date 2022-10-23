TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

TTEC stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 578,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

