Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $31,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

