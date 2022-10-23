Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,481 shares during the quarter. New Vista Acquisition comprises 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 196,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,918 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.98 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

