Tuttle Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.