Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $130,000 in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BOA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOAS. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BOA Acquisition by 72.7% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 456,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BOA Acquisition alerts:

BOA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOAS opened at $9.20 on Friday. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

BOA Acquisition Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.