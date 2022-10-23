Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $480,000 in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Coliseum Acquisition comprises about 1.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

MITA opened at $9.87 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.