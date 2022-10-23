Tuttle Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,559 Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,442,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Price Performance

MIT opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Mason Industrial Technology Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

