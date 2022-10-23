Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 18,407 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $4,992,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

