Tuttle Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 718.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,761 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

CVII opened at $9.92 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.