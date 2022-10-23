Tuttle Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,958,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $103,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LUXA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.