Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

