Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TWIN opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
