U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,061 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,701 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.89% of U.S. Silica worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

